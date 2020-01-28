V&E, Orrick Guide $100M Solar Project JV

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Carlyle Group is teaming with Alchemy Renewable Energy LLC on a joint venture that will launch with $100 million to develop, buy, finance and operate solar power generation projects across the U.S., in an agreement guided by Vinson & Elkins LLP and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the companies said Tuesday. Carlyle's initial $100 million commitment comes by way of a newly established affiliate called Cardinal Renewables, according to a statement. Alchemy Renewable Energy, which was formed in 2016 and is backed by Monarch Private Capital, focuses on providing tax equity solutions for renewable power generation projects. Since its inception,...

