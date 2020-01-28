New USPTO Deal Set To Speed Up Mexican Patent Apps

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and its Mexican counterpart have signed a new agreement Tuesday that will make it easier for those with U.S. patents to get corresponding ones in Mexico. Under the new worksharing agreement signed Tuesday, the agencies will implement a "parallel patent grant framework" that lets the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property — abbreviated IMPI — have access to USPTO search and examination results when examining the application for a counterpart Mexican patent. The goal is to shorten the application review time in Mexico and use fewer institutional resources, the USPTO said. USPTO Director Andrei Iancu and IMPI...

