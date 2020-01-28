GoPro Investors Say Execs Misled Over Drone Revenue

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- GoPro Inc.'s executives exaggerated the prospects of the company's Karma drone and HERO5 camera, causing GoPro's stock price to tank, but not before the executives sold their own shares for millions of dollars, according to an investor lawsuit filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court. Towards the end of 2015, GroPro — which is named as a nominal defendant in the suit — announced that it hadn't sold as many of its HERO4 Session cameras as it had expected and needed to use the first portion of 2016 to sell through its inventory, according to the lawsuit brought by investors Keith Austin...

