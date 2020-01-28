Full Fed. Circ. Rejects Sanofi's Bid To Expand Arthrex To All

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday shot down Sanofi-Aventis' request to make a panel's recent decision finding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's structure unconstitutional apply to companies that didn't raise the underlying constitutional issue in their briefs. The drugmaker's en banc petition from December argued that when there's a significant change in the law, such as the Federal Circuit's October decision in Arthrex, the new ruling must apply across the board. Both the original panel and the full court refused to rehear the case without expanding on why. The PTAB had invalidated two Sanofi patents covering the insulin medication Lantus in 2018...

