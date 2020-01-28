Orrick Partner Tapped For DOJ Antitrust Division Deputy Spot

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A former antitrust partner at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has been appointed deputy assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, the department said Tuesday. Alexander Okuliar, who previously worked for the DOJ as a trial attorney, will oversee civil merger and conduct investigations and litigation, the DOJ said. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a statement that Okuliar "has distinguished himself throughout his career in the government and in private practice." "We are excited to welcome Alex back to the division, where his elite antitrust experience will bolster the front office's impressive ranks and help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS