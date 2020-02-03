Womble Bond Nabs Health Care Ace From Nelson Mullins

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has beefed up its presence in North Carolina with a partner from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP who has deep experience advising on the regulatory aspects of big deals and compliance in the health care space. Antonia Peck has joined Womble Bond at its Research Triangle Park office in the health care practice group, the firm said in a Thursday announcement. Peck told Law360 on Monday that the firm has a depth of knowledge in her space, but that it also has a focus on diversity and inclusion. "Womble has done some of the largest and most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS