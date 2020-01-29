UK Energy Company Fined £8.9M For Inaccurate Billing

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 11:29 AM GMT) -- Britain’s second biggest energy supplier has agreed to pay £8.9 million ($11.6 million) after it was found to have issued incorrect information to customers over four years, the industry regulator said Wednesday. Ovo Energy charged more than half a million customers the wrong amount, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, Britain’s energy watchdog, said. Some customers did not receive an annual bill at all. Ofgem said the problems occurred because of faults with Ovo’s IT systems. The company has agreed to pay £8.9 million into a voluntary redress fund to compensate “vulnerable customers” in a settlement package. “These breaches occurred while...

