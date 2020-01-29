BW Offshore Cuts Oil Unit Spinoff's Valuation To A Max $750M

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Norwegian energy services provider BW Offshore Ltd. on Wednesday disclosed pricing terms for an initial public offering that will spin off its oil and gas subsidiary BW Energy at a public valuation of $700 to $750 million, lower than initially projected. BW Offshore said the IPO will contain 46.9 million shares priced between 34.20 and 36.60 Norwegian krone ($3.74 to $4), raising about $175 million. At the current price range, the parent company said its BW Energy unit would be valued between $700 to $750 million. The updated projection is slightly below the $700 million to $800 range BW Offshore predicted...

