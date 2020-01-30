Law Firm DWF Continues Growth Push With Mindcrest Buy

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Manchester-headquartered firm DWF Group PLC has been in a growth mode since last year's initial public offering and is now moving into the managed services business with its acquisition this week of Mindcrest Inc., a Chicago-based legal outsourcing business. The U.K. firm announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Mindcrest in a deal worth up to $18.5 million, saying the acquisition is consistent with its vision to develop managed services business on a global scale. "This is a growth and differentiation story,” DWF CEO of managed services Mark Qualter told Law360 on Thursday. “It's an opportunity to bring two businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS