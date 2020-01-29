Driller Southland Royalty Can Tap $10M In Ch. 11 Financing

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 29, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Southland Royalty Co LLC received court permission Wednesday in Delaware to tap into a portion of a $70 million post-petition loan as it seeks to find a buyer for its assets or restructure its $540 million of debt. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney C. Luckey McDowell of Shearman & Sterling LLP said the debtor-in-possession loan is being provided by existing lender Citibank NA and consists of $35 million in new money and a roll-up of $35 million in prepetition debt. Southland received approval to draw $10 million of the new-money portion of the DIP...

