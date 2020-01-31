Littler Nabs Ex-Faegre BD Employment Litigation Co-Head

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson PC has beefed up its presence in Minneapolis by snapping up Faegre Baker Daniels' former employment litigation group co-leader with years of experience defending employers in court and doing workplace investigations. Jacqueline A. Mrachek has joined Littler as a shareholder, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement, which came mere days prior to when Faegre BD will officially merge with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to become Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath on Feb. 1. Mrachek told Law360 on Friday that employment laws are expanding and new ones are coming into play, and having a labor and employment powerhouse firm...

