Malpractice Landscape Is Becoming Riskier For BigLaw

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- While it used to be taboo for large companies to sue their lawyers — even when the lawyers made horrible mistakes costing companies substantial sums of money — that taboo is disappearing. Insurance broker and risk management consultant Ames & Gough’s ninth annual survey of leading lawyers’ professional liability insurance companies[1] revealed an increase in new malpractice claims brought against law firms, with the largest number of claims stemming from four practice areas: business transactions, trust and estates, corporate and securities, and real estate. Increasingly, general counsel have concluded it is appropriate to sue high-priced law firms who make mistakes and have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS