The Top In-House Hires Of January

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:56 AM EST) -- Legal department hires and promotions during the first month of 2020 included high-profile appointments at Eli Lilly, Subway and Heineken USA. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Anat Hakim Eli Lilly and Co. hired as its next top lawyer and senior vice president Anat Hakim, most recently the general counsel at WellCare Health Plans. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Hakim has worked in the health care industry for the past decade. She joined the Tampa, Florida-based WellCare Health Plans in 2016, and two years later was promoted to executive vice president,...

