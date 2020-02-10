15 Minutes With DFINITY's General Counsel

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 12:31 PM EST) -- Sanam Saaber switched careers — from a trained geneticist to an attorney — because she loved how the law enables professionals to think in a solution-oriented capacity. Sanam Saaber Currently: General counsel, DFINITY Previously: Vice president of legal, Box Law school: University of California Davis School of Law "For science, I found it amazing and beautiful, but it was very binary. My hypothesis worked or did not," she told Law360 in a recent interview. "Whereas law, you're able to look at all of these different solutions and decide, based on all of these different calculations, a path forward." She chose another road she didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS