BP-Backed Refinery Pays $2.6M To Settle Pollution Allegations

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- An Ohio refinery co-owned by a BP PLC unit and Canada's Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to pay $2.6 million to settle alleged violations of air pollution laws, including violations of a previous settlement inked by the refinery. BP Products North America Inc. and BP-Husky Refining LLC, the BP-Husky joint venture that owns the Toledo, Ohio, refinery, will pay the penalties to settle alleged Clean Air Act, Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act violations related to emissions controls, monitoring and hazardous substance releases, according to a consent decree filed Wednesday by the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS