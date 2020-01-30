As Cash Falters, Reps. Urged To Rein In Digital Payments

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- Members of the U.S. House of Representatives task force on financial technology heard from experts Thursday who outlined the need for effective regulation as consumers and retailers begin to eschew cash and move toward digital payments, while some members worried about stifling innovation. The House Financial Services Committee task force on financial technology heard testimony from pioneers in digital payments, such as PayPal, as well as consumer groups that urged caution as members tackled questions around the benefits and potential pitfalls of digital payments. Hearing material included a bill introduced in 2019 by Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., D-N.J., which would require...

