PTAB Panel Probes Rules For Patent Amendment Rejection

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel examined Tuesday whether the board can create its own reasoning for rejecting patent amendments, suggesting that while this could ensure only valid claims are issued, it's not clear such decisions are permitted by law. The precedential opinion panel, or POP, which includes U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu and other top agency officials, posed tough questions all around during a 30-minute hearing inside the USPTO headquarters about the extent of the board's authority to raise new grounds and whether patent owners should get notice and an opportunity to respond to them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS