House OKs Regulation Of Credit Reporting, Score Formulas

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- The House on Wednesday passed a Democratic plan to have a federal agency regulate credit reporting agencies and the formulas they use for credit scores, setting aside Republican concerns about governmental micromanagement in an effort to ease access to credit. The Comprehensive Credit Act was approved largely along party lines with a 221-189 vote. In addition to having the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulate credit score formulas, the measure would block the use of credit scores in employment decisions, shorten the lifespan of negative events and exempt much medical and student debt. The final package bundled together six separate bills....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS