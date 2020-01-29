How GCs Can Limit Their Risk In The Wild West Of Startups

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A former Mayer Brown partner's accusations that an electric car startup ruined his career show the possible pitfalls of joining the high-risk world of new ventures. Corporate counsel caution attorneys to do their due diligence and avoid jumping into a new company for the wrong reasons. Earlier this month, Hong Liu sued Faraday & Future Inc., a startup founded by bankrupt Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting, alleging the company made fraudulent statements to "lure" him into quitting his practice at Mayer Brown LLP in 2018 to accept a general counsel position. He also claims the startup ousted him less than a year...

