Antitrust Enforcement Centers On Technology Industry

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- Antitrust enforcers in the United States and European Union remained active in 2019, and recent developments at the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general offices and EU agencies signal even greater levels of activity in 2020. The common theme is increased attention to high-tech industries and digital markets, which are expected to face heightened scrutiny. United States Focus on the Technology Industry The DOJ and the FTC pursued active enforcement agendas in 2019. Grabbing the most headlines was the agencies’ shared emphasis on alleged anti-competitive conduct in the technology industry. The FTC announced its Technology Task Force...

