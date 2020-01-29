Dershowitz Says Presidents Can Do Anything For Reelection

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- While defending President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday made the expansive argument that presidents cannot be impeached for pursuing domestic political gain while conducting American foreign policy, a claim an expert told Law360 was "flaming nonsense." "Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. Mostly you are right, your election is in the public interest," the former Harvard Law School professor told senators. "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro...

