Justices Vacate $4M Tax Refund Award To Defunct Bank

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:37 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court vacated Tuesday the Tenth Circuit's awarding of a $4.1 million tax refund to the FDIC as receiver for a defunct bank, not the bankruptcy estate of its corporate parent, upending a decades-old federal common-law rule. The FDIC had argued United Western Bank was entitled to the $4.1 million tax refund. (FDIC) In a unanimous decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court said the Tenth Circuit should not have applied a Ninth Circuit decision from 1973, In re Bob Richards Chrysler-Plymouth Corp., which established federal common law holding that a tax refund should go to the member of...

