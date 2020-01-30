Billionaire's Daughter Fined For Delays In SFO Probe

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 11:15 AM GMT) -- The daughter of one of the founders of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. was found guilty Thursday of failing to hand over documents to the Serious Fraud Office in connection with the agency’s long-running bribery and corruption probe into the Kazakh mining giant. The daughter of one of the billionaire founders of London-based ENRC “did not have a reasonable excuse” for failing to comply with a demand by the SFO, a court has ruled. (AP) District Judge John Zani said that Anna Machkevitch, daughter of Alexander Machkevitch, one of the three billionaire central Asian business partners who founded ENRC, “did not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS