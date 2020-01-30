Insurers Urge Gov't To Slash ‘Mother Of All Stealth Taxes’

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 12:10 PM GMT) -- British insurers are pressing the government to slash a controversial auto-insurance premium tax ahead of the budget in March, claiming on Thursday that the levy adds £50 ($65) to the average cost of motor cover. The Association of British Insurers has urged HM Treasury to use the next Budget as an opportunity to make improvements to the unpopular insurance premium tax, calling it the “mother of all stealth taxes.” The lobby group made its plea as it published its latest figures on the average cost of comprehensive motor insurance. Car insurance rose to its third-highest level in the last three months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS