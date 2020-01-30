Germany, Belgium Raid 'Azerbaijani Laundromat' Suspects

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 1:29 PM GMT) -- The Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said Thursday that 100 law enforcement officers raided the homes and offices of bribery and money-laundering suspects in Germany and Belgium, tracking a money trail flowing from an "Azerbaijani laundromat" operation to shell companies in the Baltic. One current and one former member of the German parliament, who are accused of bribing public officials, were targeted in the raids. Investigators searched 16 properties including the serving lawmaker's office in the Bundestag, as well as apartments, business premises and law firms in Germany and Belgium. Prosecutors did not name the suspects but said they were two men and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS