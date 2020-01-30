Unaoil Go-Between Paid Bribes To Iraqi Officials, SFO Says

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- Former employees of an energy consultancy paid a businessman with ties to top Iraqi officials to pay bribes to secure lucrative government contracts for its clients, a prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office told a court on Thursday. Michael Brompton QC, representing the anti-fraud agency at the trial at Southwark Crown Court, identified the go-between as Ahmed Al Jibouri, the owner of a Jordanian company called Armada. The energy consultancy, Unaoil, paid Armada through an agreement for services that included introductions to “potential partners and local manufacturers,” although there is no evidence that those introductions took place, Brompton said. Email exchanges...

