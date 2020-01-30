Comparing The Presidential Candidates On Trade

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- With the Iowa caucuses signaling the onset of peak presidential primary season, now is a time to look at the positions of the major Democratic candidates on international trade and the national security dimensions of technology competition. On sanctions, the candidates favor a multilateral approach working along with U.S. allies with its attendant advantages and disadvantages. On tariffs, they are of the view that whether they impact U.S. industry and its workers should be checked regularly. Regarding national security, the candidates believe in regulating foreign access to certain U.S. technologies. With respect to trade agreements, they endorse seeking structural change in...

