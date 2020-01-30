UK Mulls Delay As Clock Ticks Down On Motor Injury Reforms

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 1:36 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government is considering a delay in the implementation of controversial reforms on insurance claims for whiplash injuries planned for April 6, saying that key areas of legal guidance are still missing. David Parkin, the deputy director of civil justice and law policy at the Ministry of Justice, told insurers at a conference on Wednesday that the government was now deciding whether to push back the deadline for the implementation of the Civil Liability Act. It follows concerns from both the claimant law sector and insurers over the absence of even the most basic rules that govern how small-value personal-injury claims...

