Regulatory Snags Threaten 'Whiplash' Reform Deadline

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 12:22 PM GMT) -- British insurers have been anticipating controversial changes to the way claims for automotive "whiplash" injuries are filed for more than a year, but lawyers and industry experts warn that the legal system is not ready for the planned April launch because many rules are far from finalized. Under the new regulations, motor-related personal injury claims of up to £5,000 ($6,500) will file their complaints on an online injury claims website built by the Motor Insurer’s Bureau, a quasi-governmental body that is funded by the insurance industry. Victims of whiplash injury currently pursue their cases through the small-claims court if the compensation...

