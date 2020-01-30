Feds Pitch Volcker Relief For Foreign Funds, VC Investments

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 2:10 PM EST) -- Banks would get flexibility to invest in venture capital funds and exclusively foreign funds would get permanent relief under a proposal released by federal regulators on Thursday to wrap up their nearly two-year-long effort to pare back the Volcker Rule. The Federal Reserve Board voted 4-1 to seek public comment on the proposed changes, which focus on the post-crisis rule’s restrictions on bank ownership and investment in so-called covered funds, like hedge funds and private equity vehicles. Among other things, the proposal calls for addressing concerns that have arisen about the rule’s unintended extraterritorial reach by creating a permanent exemption for...

