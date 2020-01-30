Market Groups Eye 1-Yr Trial For Shorter EU Trading Day

Law360, London (January 30, 2020, 5:39 PM GMT) -- Traders on Thursday called on European stock exchanges to reduce the hours that they work in a day by 90 minutes during a one-year trial to make markets more efficient for savers and investors. The Association for the Financial Markets in Europe and the Investment Association are pushing the European Union's bourses to adopt a seven-hour trading day. The trade groups — which represent banks, asset managers and investment managers — called for the working day, which begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4.30 p.m., to be shortened by an hour-and-a-half during a 12-month pilot. Equities markets in Europe are...

