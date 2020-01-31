GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- The European Union fined NBCUniversal about $15.8 million for illegally blocking sales of merchandise linked to box office films, while discussions of a Ripple IPO created buzz about crypto-related floats. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ EU Hits NBCUniversal With $15.8M Fine Over Merch License Deals European Union antitrust regulators fined U.S. mass media company NBCUniversal €14.3 million ($15.8 million) Thursday for illegally blocking sales of merchandise linked to box office films across the bloc. The European Commission opened an investigation into NBCUniversal LLC, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp., and several other companies in 2017...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS