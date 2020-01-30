Gunster Yoakley Steers Bank Holding Co.'s $62M IPO Plans

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- Professional Holding Corp, the holding company for Florida-based Professional Bank, said Thursday it’s targeting $62 million at midpoint for its Gunster Yoakley-led initial public offering. Professional Holding plans to offer 3.1 million shares priced between $19 and $21 each, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, which is chartered in Florida and opened its doors in 2008. Most of the bank’s clients are small- to medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as high-net-worth individuals, according to the disclosures. The bank’s five branches and four loan...

