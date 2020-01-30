CFPB Names Ex-BigLaw, DOJ Atty As New Enforcement Head

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has tapped former Williams & Connolly LLP litigator and current chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's torts branch Thomas Ward to head up the agency's enforcement division, the CFPB announced Thursday. For the past 2½ years, Ward has been the chief counsel in charge of the DOJ's Torts Branch, defending the U.S. in complex civil cases including taking on some matters for the Consumer Protection Branch, according to his LinkedIn profile. After graduating from Columbia Law School, Ward clerked at the Ninth Circuit and then spent a year as a corporate associate at Sullivan &...

