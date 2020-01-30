DOJ Taking Closer Look At $26B Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking more details on the brokerages' planned $26 billion combination, though the companies asserted that the deal's original timeline remains intact. The department asked both The Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. for additional information on the proposed all-stock transaction unveiled in November, according to identical regulatory filings from both companies Wednesday, though neither company shared what part of the deal or their respective businesses the DOJ intends to scrutinize. And while the move extends the department's regulatory review beyond the initial 30-day waiting period, the...

