Fed. Circ. To Review Axing Of Damages Evidence In IP Case

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- Citing "unique circumstances," the Federal Circuit on Thursday agreed to consider whether a district court judge rightly excluded damages evidence from MLC Intellectual Property LLC's infringement suit against Micron Technology Inc., leaving MLC without a damages case to present at trial. In a series of three orders in the underlying suit, the district court excluded all the damages evidence MLC presented — including a damages report and expert testimony — and denied its request to submit an amended damages report. After determining that a grant of summary judgment of no remedy wasn't appropriate, the district court then certified the three orders...

