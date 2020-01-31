Fed. Circ. Revives Screwdriver IP Asserted Against Biomet

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has revived two claims of an Intelligent Automation Design patent covering a motor for a screwdriver bit that Zimmer Biomet stands accused of infringing, finding that they are not invalid as indefinite. Although the appeals court on Thursday agreed with U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis' August 2018 opinion that the patent claims are so-called means-plus-function terms, it said there is a sufficient structure that makes them not indefinite. Means-plus-function claiming describes what the invention does in the claims instead of how to do it. Unless there is a "corresponding structure" in the patent's specification, the claims can...

