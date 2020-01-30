Federal Legislators Tell USDA Hemp Rule Should Change

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- Federal lawmakers from Colorado and Wisconsin sent letters this week to the U.S. Department of Agriculture about its proposed regulations governing the country’s burgeoning hemp industry, joining a chorus of voices criticizing the rules as unnecessary and overly restrictive. The letters were among thousands of comments submitted about the interim final rule to the USDA in the final hours before the deadline Wednesday. And the politicians echoed many of the concerns shared by farmers, businesses and advocates over the three months since the USDA published its regulations: The rules create almost impossible requirements for farmers growing hemp. “While the [rule] begins...

