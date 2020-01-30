No Arthrex Redo For PTAB Petitioners, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that Ciena Corp. can't leverage the recent Arthrex holding to challenge a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a patent, saying the company only disputed the board’s constitutional authority after seeking its help and getting an unfavorable ruling. Tuesday's decision denied Ciena’s appeal seeking to vacate and remand a PTAB ruling by citing the circuit court's October determination in the Arthrex case that PTAB judges are unconstitutionally appointed. Ciena had unsuccessfully challenged an Oyster Optics patent for fiber optic telecommunications after being sued for infringement. “The trouble with accepting Ciena’s argument is that, unlike the patent owner in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS