15 Minutes With Pitney Bowes' Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 12:14 PM EST) -- Global shipping technology giant Pitney Bowes last year was hit with a cyberattack that encrypted certain data on some systems. But the company was able to come out on the other side mostly unscathed, largely because its leaders were prepared and honest, according to Chief Legal Officer Daniel Goldstein. Daniel Goldstein Currently: Executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Pitney Bowes Inc. Previously: Senior vice president and general counsel, GAF Materials Corp. Law school: Harvard Law School "We tried to be as transparent as possible with all of our clients, with all of our vendors and with the public in general so...

