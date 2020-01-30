Roberts Refuses To Pose Rand Paul's Whistleblower Question

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- In his most significant action thus far in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday declined to read a Republican senator's question that named a purported whistleblower whose complaint helped launch the Ukraine inquiry. Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who fiercely opposed Trump's impeachment, followed protocol by seeking the chief justice's recognition and submitting a written question for him to read to the House managers and counsel for the president. Ten seconds passed as the jurist looked at the question card. He cleared his throat. "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted," Chief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS