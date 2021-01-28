Businessman Gets 3 Years For Role In PetroEcuador Bribes

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced an Ecuadorian businessman living in Miami to just under three years in prison Thursday for his role in a $4.4 million bribery and money laundering scheme that involved paying off officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company through a shell company in Florida. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith varied downward significantly from the recommended guidelines of 108 to 135 months in handing down a 35-month sentence for Armengol Alfonso Cevallos Diaz, 58, who pled guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and one count of conspiracy to commit...

