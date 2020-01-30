Law360's The Term: Gorsuch Hates Nationwide Injunctions

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- On this week's episode of The Term podcast, we discuss a notable U.S. Supreme Court decision in which Justice Neil Gorsuch attacked the slew of nationwide injunctions that lower courts have been issuing against the Trump administration. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E15: Gorsuch Hates Nationwide Injunctions Your browser does not support the audio element. Kicking off the show, Jimmy and Natalie discuss some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS