Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission had a busy month, seeing three deals abandoned amid scrutiny while suffering a setback in a merger challenge in federal court. But it wasn't the only agency to start the year off with a bustle. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from January. Deals The European Commission approved Synthomer's $824 million pickup of rival specialty chemical maker Omnova Solutions on Jan. 14, with the promised sale of a vinyl pyridine latex business. German auto parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG received clearance from enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic on Jan. 23 for its...

