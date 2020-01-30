Aveanna Healthcare Drops $1.25B Rival Buy Amid FTC Probe

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- Pediatric health care giant Aveanna Healthcare is abandoning its effort to pick up the private care-focused division of rival Maxim Healthcare Services after the Federal Trade Commission raised flags about the potential anti-competitive effects of the combination, according to a Thursday agency press release. The tie-up, which was reportedly worth $1.25 billion, was unveiled in February and originally scheduled to close before the end of 2019. However, FTC head Joseph Simons said Thursday that after a months-long investigation into the transaction, his staffers raised concerns about the deal’s potential effects on markets both for nursing services and for private-duty nursing care....

