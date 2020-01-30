Ex-Arent Fox Atty Accuses Firm Of Disability Discrimination

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 11:26 PM EST) -- A former Arent Fox LLP intellectual property attorney hit the firm with a disability discrimination suit Wednesday, claiming he was fired as retaliation for nerve-compression issues in his forearms and his subsequent requests for accommodation and medical leaves. Cornell Crosby was counsel at Arent Fox in Los Angeles for a little over two years, according to his suit filed in state court. Shortly after he was hired in 2017, he began experiencing the nerve-compression issues, which affected his ability to sit for long periods of time and type, according to the complaint. After he took multiple leaves of medical absence and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS