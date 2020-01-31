Arrests in Belfast and London Over Maltese Bank Heist

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 2:59 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s crime-fighting agency has arrested six men on suspicion of money laundering in an investigation into a €13 million ($14.4 million) cyber-heist at the Bank of Valletta on the island of Malta. One man detained at Heathrow Airport late Thursday as he returned to London from China was questioned by the NCA and granted bail. Two men arrested in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, after handing themselves in to police remain in custody, the agency said on Friday. All three were held on suspicion of money laundering offenses, fraud and theft. The three arrests announced Friday bring the total this month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS