Fraudster Sentenced For Car Ownership Insurance Scam

Law360, London (January 31, 2020, 1:49 PM GMT) -- A fraudster has been sentenced for attempting to rip off £100,000 ($131,000) from insurance companies after falsely assuming ownership of a series of cars and reporting them stolen, police said Friday. Louis King — who police described as a "deceitful individual" — was sentenced on Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court in northern England to 16 months in prison, suspended for 24 months. He pled guilty at an earlier hearing to seven counts of fraud by false misrepresentation. The prosecution was brought by City of London Police’s insurance fraud enforcement department, after complaints from insurers AXA, Churchill Insurance and LV General Insurance....

