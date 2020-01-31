Splits Remain As Nations Back OECD Push For Reforms

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:37 AM EST) -- A group of countries has endorsed an outline for changing international corporate tax rules as part of the global effort to ensure fairer taxation in a digitalized economy, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday. "We do have progress and significant progress," the OECD's Pascal Saint-Amans said about the organization's attempt to reach an agreement on international corporate tax rules. (Getty) The OECD said after its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday that key points of disagreement remain in the effort. But the countries involved will attempt to iron out their differences by their next meeting in July. The organization is...

