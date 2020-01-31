ThyssenKrupp Pegs Unit's Value At €15B Amid IPO, Sale Talk

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:37 AM EST) -- ThyssenKrupp’s chief executive said Friday she is confident its elevator business is worth €15 billion ($16.6 billion) given the interest it has drawn from potential suitors, as the flagging German engineering company considers whether to sell or float the unit. Martina Merz, ThyssenKrupp AG’s CEO, said in prepared remarks during the company’s annual general shareholder meeting that the company has a “weak balance sheet” and is “heavily burdened” by climbing debt, high liabilities and pension obligations. Pursuing a dual-track process, meaning considering a sale of all or some of the elevator business while also preparing an initial public offering, is poised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS